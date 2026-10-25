Texas GOP announces JD Vance will headline midterm rally in Weatherford on Thursday

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The Brief Vice President J.D. Vance will headline a Texas GOP midterm election rally in Weatherford on Thursday, Oct. 29. The rally takes place at JRJ Construction, with doors opening at 10 a.m. and Vance scheduled to speak at 1:50 p.m. Attendees must register online through the state party, while additional speakers and full event details have not yet been announced



The Texas Republican Party announced that Vice President J.D. Vance will return to Texas and headline a midterm election rally on Thursday, Oct. 29, in Weatherford.

What we know:

The rally will be held at JRJ Construction, located at 1140 Ric Williamson Memorial Highway.

Doors are scheduled to open at 10 a.m., with the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Vance is expected to speak at 1:50 p.m., according to the event announcement.

The rally is part of the Republican Party’s effort to build momentum ahead of Election Day.

Dig deeper:

The Texas GOP encouraged supporters to attend and directed them to register through the party’s events website.

More details about the rally and any additional speakers were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.