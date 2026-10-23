'Act of pure evil': Van Zandt County shares new details on shootout that killed deputy

The Brief A suspect with outstanding warrants killed Van Zandt County Deputy Adam Al-Sherifi and injured Canton Police Officer Chris Watson on Tuesday south of Canton. The suspect died during the exchange of gunfire inside the home, while Officer Watson is recovering from surgery to remove a bullet from his arm. Sheriff Kevin Bridger held a news conference on Friday morning to provide further details on the incident and Deputy Al-Sherifi.



Van Zandt County Sheriff Kevin Bridger said what happened on Tuesday night was an "act of pure evil."

A 42-year-old wanted felon shot and killed Deputy Ahmed "Adam" Al-Sherifi and shot Canton Police Officer Chris Watson.

Van Zandt County Deputy Killed

What's new:

Sheriff Bridger spoke to reporters on Friday morning to share more details about the events leading up to Tuesday night's deadly shootout.

The suspect, identified as Mi Van Nguyen, fired more than 800 rounds from a semiautomatic rifle as deputies and police officers approached his home to serve warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

"This individual unleashed an extraordinary amount of gunfire at the law enforcement officers who had come to serve those warrants. He fired more than 800 rounds to responding officers. Think about that. 800 rounds shot at the men and women whose only purpose was to carry out their duties to protect this community," the sheriff said. "This was not simply an attack on law enforcement. It was an attack on the peace and security that every family in Van Zandt County and all counties deserve. It is this kind of evil that has no place in our communities."

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What's next:

Nguyen was found dead inside the residence after the shooting. It's still not clear if he was struck during the shootout or killed himself.

The Texas Rangers will investigate his death, and Sheriff Bridger said his department would cooperate with that investigation.

"I want to be clear to the community, this was an isolated incident and there was no longer from this evil person any more threats," he said.

Deputy Adam Al-Sherifi

What we know:

The sheriff said that while the suspect chose a life of evil, Deputy Al-Sherifi represented everything that makes the Van Zandt community strong.

"He represents duty, bravery and service. Where one man shows violence. Adam chose a life of service. Like everyone you see here behind me today. Where one man brought fear and destruction. Adam took an oath and gave his life, providing the safety for our community. That is the difference between evil. We confronted Tuesday and the character of a young man we are honoring today and forever on," he said.

Deputy Al-Sherifi leaves behind a wife and three young children, including a new baby born last month.

Officer Chris Watson

What we know:

According to Canton police, Officer Watson was taken to the hospital in Plano after the shooting. He is now recovering from surgery to remove a bullet from his arm.

He has been in law enforcement for 12 years, spending time with the Canton Police Department, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and the Army.

Department's Strength Tested

Dig deeper:

Sheriff Bridger brought up two other members of his department during Friday's news conference. He commended Deputy Brandon Fontenot, who he said was alongside Deputy Al-Sherifi and Officer Watson when the gunfire began.

"Despite the danger around him, Brandon immediately went to work helping his fellow officers by conducting life-saving measures to Officer Watson, providing him with the life-saving care he needed. He didn't stop there. As the gunfire continued, Brandon returned fire to help protect the wounded officers and create an opportunity for other deputies and DPS to reach Watson, the wounded officer, and get him to safety and where we could get him medical treatment. In the middle of the extraordinarily dangerous situation, Brandon did what he had been trained to do, and that saved lives," he said.

The sheriff also talked about an investigator in his department who lost his daughter and four grandchildren in a fatal house fire that same night.

"That family is also part of our sheriff's office family. The mother of those children was the daughter of one of our investigators. The four precious children that we lost were his grandchildren. I cannot begin to imagine the grief he and his family are experiencing right now," he said. "These are not just names in a news report. These are people we know, people we love. Families who are part of this community that we all live in."

Despite how much the community is hurting, the sheriff said the people of Van Zandt County have come together with an outpouring of compassion and prayers. He asked for continued prayers for the families and for his department.

"As we try to find a way through this loss, we will continue to serve this community as we do. We will continue to answer the call, because that is what Adam did," he said. "Today I grieve alongside the men and women who serve here. We are a very close family here. Right now it just sucks."