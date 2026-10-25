Historic 300-pound bronze statue commemorating landmark Black golf course stolen near Dallas Love Field

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The Brief A 300-pound bronze statue commemorating the historic Hilliard Memorial Golf Course was stolen overnight near Dallas Love Field. Community leaders in Elm Thicket/Northpark are urging residents and witnesses to come forward to help recover the landmark artwork. The six-foot statue remains missing, no arrests have been made, and Dallas police are investigating with no suspect descriptions released yet.



Community leaders in a historic Dallas neighborhood are calling for the public’s help after a 300-pound bronze statue honoring a landmark moment in Black history was stolen near Dallas Love Field.

Historic Black history monument stolen

The six-foot sculpture depicted a golfer and stood in the 6700 block of Mabel Avenue, adjacent to a historical marker commemorating Hilliard Memorial Golf Course. Established in 1950, the site holds national significance as the first municipal golf course created for African Americans in the southern United States.

Installed last Juneteenth just east of the Love Field runways in the Elm Thicket/Northpark neighborhood, the statue had served as a source of local pride. Today, only an empty concrete pedestal marks the location.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Source: Jonathan Maples)

What we know:

Dallas police received an official report regarding the theft on Sept. 30. A preliminary investigation determined that unknown suspects removed the statue overnight on Sept. 24.

As of Sunday, the statue has not been located and no arrests have been made. Local organizers, including Jonathan Maples, president of the Elm Thicket/Northpark Neighborhood Association, are working to raise awareness in hopes of recovering the stolen monument and preserving the neighborhood's heritage.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation (Case No. 820294-2026) to contact Det. D. Cunningham at 214-329-8909 or dante.cunningham@dallaspolice.gov.