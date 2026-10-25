Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders owner sues My Chemical Romance over look-alike uniforms at concert

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The Brief The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' corporate owner is suing rock band My Chemical Romance and Live Nation over unauthorized look-alike costumes. Dancers in replica outfits joined the band at the Hollywood Bowl, using prop rifles during a staged firefight routine. Pro Silver Star is seeking an injunction to block future use, while representatives for the band and Live Nation have not yet commented.



The corporate owner of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has filed a lawsuit against rock band My Chemical Romance and concert promoter Live Nation, alleging the group used unauthorized look-alike uniforms during a recent concert in Los Angeles.

Lawsuit over iconic uniforms

Pro Silver Star Ltd., which manages the cheerleading brand, filed for a temporary restraining order and injunction seeking to stop the band from using the iconic blue-and-white costumes during future performances.

The legal challenge stems from an Oct. 21 performance at the Hollywood Bowl, where backup dancers wearing look-alike uniforms took the stage during the band's song "Teenagers." Videos and court documents show the dancers performing routine choreography before retrieving prop rifles and taking part in a staged firefight on stage.

No response from defendants

In court filings, attorneys for Pro Silver Star argued that the performance degraded the cheerleaders' brand, damaged their reputation, and led audience members and social media users to mistakenly believe official team cheerleaders were participating in the show.

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What they're saying:

"Silver Star takes no issue with MCR's music, its artistic ambitions, or any message Defendants seek to convey," the lawsuit states. "Silver Star asks only that those performers not wear the DCC Uniform while doing it."

According to the lawsuit, the brand owner previously issued a cease-and-desist letter to the band, but the group declined to stop using the costumes.

The lawsuit comes as the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders announced they have unionized and are preparing to enter collective bargaining negotiations over pay and working conditions.

Representatives for My Chemical Romance and Live Nation have not publicly commented on the lawsuit.