Multiple Arlington schools evacuated after bomb threats

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The Brief Multiple schools in Arlington evacuated Tuesday morning after receiving bomb threats. FOX 4 crews are heading to the scene right now to gather more details. This is a developing situation.



Multiple schools in Arlington evacuated Tuesday morning after receiving bomb threats.

What we know:

The Arlington Police Department is assisting the fire department to investigate the threats, police say.

At Ditto Elementary, school officials are temporarily relocating all students to Martin High School by bus while the Arlington Fire Department searches and clears the Ditto building. Arlington ISD is asking parents not to go to Martin High School to pick up their students until they receive further communication from the district.

Students at Swift Elementary School and The Oakridge School have already returned to class following an earlier evacuation.

First responders have reported no injuries.

There is currently no information indicating the threats are credible.

FOX 4 crews are heading to the scene right now to gather more details.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said who called in the threats or exactly when students will be able to return to class.

What's next:

FOX 4 will provide updates as they come.