80-year-old woman reported missing in Tarrant County

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The Brief The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is searching for 80-year-old Abhay Mary Anello, who was last seen on October 25. Police say Anello was last seen near the intersection of Herring Drive and Live Oak Lane in northwest Tarrant County. Anyone with information on Anello's location is asked to call the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (817) 884-1213.



Officials in Tarrant County are searching for an 80-year-old woman who has been missing since last weekend.

What we know:

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is searching for 80-year-old Abhay Mary Anello.

Anello was last seen on October 25, 2026, near the intersection of Herring Drive and Live Oak Lane in northwest Tarrant County.

Anello is approximately 5'2", 150 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Anello's location is asked to call the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (817) 884-1213.