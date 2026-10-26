Forney woman killed in shooting; boyfriend arrested for murder

The Brief Amaya Penneywell-Robinson, 21, was fatally shot multiple times Thursday night at her boyfriend's home in Forney. Her boyfriend, 20-year-old Calvin Steven Farr, was arrested at the scene on a murder charge. Farr remains held in the Kaufman County jail on a $750,000 bond.



A 21-year-old woman is dead after being shot multiple times by her boyfriend Thursday night in Forney.

The family of Amaya Penneywell-Robinson said she was the child who made their house a home. Now she’s gone.

Forney Deadly Shooting

What we know:

Penneywell-Robinson was shot multiple times on Thursday night while at her boyfriend’s home on Arborwood Drive in Forney.

"Upon arrival there were other deputies there from other agencies – Forney and Precinct 2 as well. And upon further investigation, inside the residence was the deceased that had been shot multiple times," said Scott Whitaker from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested her boyfriend, 20-year-old Calvin Steven Farr, at the house where the shooting happened.

What they're saying:

Penneywell-Robinson’s mother said her family is now forever fractured because of the domestic violence that took her daughter.

She described her as a happy, talented, and beautiful soul.

Tiara Tilley-Davis also said her daughter was ambitious, working an overnight shift for a security company while going to school to be a dental hygienist. She was just two weeks away from graduating.

"My baby came. She had left the dentist office, took a shower, told me she was going to go get the remainder of her things, eat. They was going to go eat some food and she’ll see me in the morning because she was going to take the night shift. And I never heard back from her. I got a call, a knock on my door at 10 p.m. and they notified me that my baby was gone at 10 p.m. She left at 6:30 p.m. She was gone by 8 p.m.," she said.

Tilley-Davis said she’d been trying to get her daughter to leave Farr since they started dating back in high school.

She hopes this tragedy will serve as a cautionary tale for other young women as Domestic Violence Awareness Month winds down. If you are in a relationship with verbal or emotional abuse, don’t wait for it to be physical. In her words, get out.

What's next:

Farr remains in the Kaufman County jail on a murder charge.

His family is reportedly trying to raise the $750,000 bond he is under.