Yella Beezy's capital murder trial delayed

The Brief A judge granted a continuance in the capital murder trial of Dallas rapper Yella Beezy (Markies Conway), pushing the proceedings back by at least one to two months. Conway faces charges for allegedly hiring gunman Kewon White—who was convicted of capital murder earlier this month—to kill rival rapper MO3 during a 2020 highway ambush. A new trial date has not yet been scheduled while defense lawyers await trial transcripts and coordinate expert witness availability.



The trial for Yella Beezy has been delayed for at least another month or two. The Dallas rapper is accused of hiring a hitman to kill fellow rapper MO3.

Yella Beezy Trail

What we know:

Jury selection for the capital murder trial was set to begin on Monday. However, Judge Chika Anyiam granted a defense motion for continuance.

Defense attorneys for Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, asked for the delay because several of their expert witnesses are not available to testify in the next two weeks.

The lawyers always want a copy of the transcript from Kewon White’s trail to review before Conway stands trial.

Prosecutors agreed with the motion.

What we don't know:

No date has been set yet for when the trial will start.

It will take the court reporter about 30 days to produce the transcript from White’s trial, and the defense asked for an additional two weeks to review the document.

Both sides also plan to work with the court to make sure their federal witnesses will be available to testify.

MO3’s Murder

The backstory:

MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was killed in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Prosecutors alleged Conway hired White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud. White was convicted earlier this month of capital murder.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.