Yella Beezy's capital murder trial delayed
DALLAS - The trial for Yella Beezy has been delayed for at least another month or two. The Dallas rapper is accused of hiring a hitman to kill fellow rapper MO3.
Yella Beezy Trail
What we know:
Jury selection for the capital murder trial was set to begin on Monday. However, Judge Chika Anyiam granted a defense motion for continuance.
Defense attorneys for Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, asked for the delay because several of their expert witnesses are not available to testify in the next two weeks.
The lawyers always want a copy of the transcript from Kewon White’s trail to review before Conway stands trial.
Prosecutors agreed with the motion.
What we don't know:
No date has been set yet for when the trial will start.
It will take the court reporter about 30 days to produce the transcript from White’s trial, and the defense asked for an additional two weeks to review the document.
Both sides also plan to work with the court to make sure their federal witnesses will be available to testify.
MO3’s Murder
The backstory:
MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was killed in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.
Prosecutors alleged Conway hired White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud. White was convicted earlier this month of capital murder.
Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.
A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.
The Source: The information in this story is from Monday's court hearing and past news coverage.