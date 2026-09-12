Multiple injured in overnight Dallas shooting

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The Brief Dallas police said multiple people were taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 5900 block of Highland Park Drive. Six people were injured. One person's injuries were considered critical.



Dallas police said multiple people were injured in a shooting overnight.

What we know:

Police responded just before 1 a.m. to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive. Authorities said an unknown number of suspects shot multiple rounds at the location.

Officials said six people were taken to area hospitals, with one being considered in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Dallas police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation. They did not provide any information on potential suspects.