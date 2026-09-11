Fort Worth couple shares story of 9/11 survival at World Trade Center hotel

The Brief A Fort Worth couple who was in New York City on business survived the Sept. 11 attacks while staying on the 26th floor of the World Trade Center Marriott. Despite facing chaos, debris, and long-term health challenges, they recalled incredible acts of kindness from strangers that restored their faith in humanity. All six people in their business group survived the tragic day.



A Fort Worth couple shared their harrowing story of survival during the Sept. 11 terror attacks in New York City, recalling both the horror of that day and the profound acts of kindness that followed.

Surviving the attacks

Renee Cottrell Brown and her husband, Eric Brown, were in New York on business for her father's company, Pro-Line Hair Care Corporation.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, the couple was on the top 26th floor of the World Trade Center Marriott, which was located between the Twin Towers.

Renee decided to skip her morning workout in the glass-encased gym directly above their room to order room service instead. Moments later, the building shook violently as a hijacked American Airlines jet slammed into the first tower.

"The whole building shook and immediately debris started to fall, and we knew something had happened," Eric said.

When Eric opened their hotel room door, a man running down the hallway from the gym warned them to get out because of a fire above. The couple ran down the stairs to the lobby, with Renee wearing only a robe and flip-flops.

"He’s telling us, you might want to get out of here, there’s a fire in the gym. So, I was very glad I didn’t go work out," Renee said.

Outside, emergency personnel directed them through shattered glass and warned them not to look up.

"And then once we looked up, we saw why they did not want us to look up because when you see it you freeze because it’s unbelievable. You don’t expect to see a gaping hole in a building that’s right next to you," Eric said.

"Right, and the flames coming out," Renee added.

"At the same time, the event becomes more horrific because you see the unthinkable of people literally jumping out of the window and with each jumper everybody is screaming," Eric said.

"Some people were holding hands and jumping," Renee said.

Renee recalled seeing the second plane flying dangerously low before intentionally crashing into the second tower, causing a massive blast and sending crowds running in fear.

"You realize that thousands of people had just perished, and you’re running because you’re trying to, you know, it’s fear – flight and fight," Eric said.

Acts of humanity amid tragedy

Despite the devastation, the Browns said they experienced remarkable gestures of compassion from strangers.

A New Jersey couple took the Browns into their home, fed them, allowed Renee to clean up, and took her to get her necessary medication.

At a local RadioShack where Eric went to buy a phone charger, the store clerk noticed his hotel room key, pushed the charger toward him, and refused payment, saying, "RadioShack's not making any money off of you today."

"Out of all of this happening, all of this chaos, all of this death that was around us, I personally experienced humanity that came to the aid of Renee and I that I will never ever forget," Eric said. "There's a positive story in this evil that happened on Sept. 11 that affected me profoundly."

Back home in Dallas-Fort Worth

The Browns were among a group of six colleagues from Dallas-Fort Worth who were in New York City for business on Sept. 11. All six members of their group survived the attacks.

Following the experience, Eric became ill and believes he is one of the many individuals living with a 9/11-related illness.

The couple continues to manage his health and navigate life with a deeper appreciation for every day.