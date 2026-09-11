Dallas police and fire unions frustrated after city manager misses meeting

The Brief Dallas police and fire association leaders said they were left waiting for an hour and a half for a scheduled meeting with the city manager to negotiate pay and healthcare benefits. Union leaders said they received no explanation beyond a statement that it is a "big city to run." The missed meeting comes as the city faces budget votes later this month, with first responders voicing major concerns over proposed health plan changes and department retention.



Dallas police and fire associations are expressing frustration after they said the city manager failed to show up for a scheduled meeting to negotiate pay and healthcare benefits.

Union leaders left waiting

What we know:

Six Dallas police and fire association presidents gathered at the city manager's conference room on Thursday morning for a meeting that was scheduled three weeks prior and confirmed just last week.

While the assistant city manager, chief financial officer, and city attorneys were present, the city manager never arrived. Association leaders said they were kept waiting for an hour and a half with repeated promises that she was on her way.

The only initial explanation provided to the union leaders was a vague statement that it is a "big city to run."

Later, in response to inquiries regarding why the police chief missed a Thursday morning police academy graduation, the Dallas Police Department stated that the city manager, police chief, and fire chief were representing the city in a meet-and-greet with President Donald Trump to discuss local public safety needs.

What we don't know:

The city manager’s office has not responded directly to FOX 4 on questions regarding why she missed the Thursday contract meeting, and it is unknown if the meeting will be rescheduled.

High-stakes contract negotiations

The backstory:

Dallas police and fire associations are actively negotiating pay increases aimed at keeping pace with inflation and remaining competitive with surrounding municipalities.

Association leaders note that these goals align with voter intent following the passage of Proposition U in 2024.

These contract discussions are also occurring as the city considers various budget cuts and layoffs, with the Dallas City Council scheduled to vote on the budget later this month.

Why it matters:

Beyond wages, a central point of contention is the city's proposal to replace its current PPO health plan with a managed care plan, a move projected to save $9.9 million.

Police and firefighters express strong concern that the change will force them to lose their doctors, face additional administrative hurdles, and endure longer wait times to see specialists.

Association leaders describe the issue as the most infuriating topic currently facing their membership.

What they're saying:

Union leaders expressed deep disappointment over the delayed session and raised concerns over officer retention.

"If we were just told in that meeting something major has come up, she will have to reschedule," said Dallas Fire Association President Sean Pease, criticizing the decision to keep them waiting. "Instead of constantly being told she's on the way, then an hour and a half later..."

Pease added that the health plan changes are pushing first responders to look elsewhere.

"We're talking $9.9 million savings for something, since I've been in this position, I've never heard more people talking about filling out resumes to go elsewhere. Is it worth that money?" he asked.

Dallas Fire Association representative Chris Peterson echoed those frustrations regarding member turnover and the missed session.

"We're losing guys, losing rookies right now going to work for Plano," Peterson said. "We all have lives. We are putting our time in, and it's horrible we are told the meeting will be rescheduled after we waited an hour and a half."

What's next:

Police and fire association presidents said they are seeking an apology from the city manager for the delay, as well as a return to the negotiating table to finalize an agreement before the city council votes on the budget later this month.