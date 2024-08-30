Expand / Collapse search

X to close California headquarters on Sept. 13, reports say

By
Published  August 30, 2024 11:55am CDT
Austin
FOX 4
Elon-Musk-new-Twitter-logo.jpg article

In this photo illustration, Elon Musks photo is displayed on a phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying the new logo of Twitter in Ankara, Turkiye on July 24, 2023. (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas - Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is officially closing the doors of its San Francisco headquarters in a few weeks as the company completes its move to Texas.

On Thursday, San Francisco employees were told the company's headquarters would close on Friday, Sept. 13, according to Fortune.

The announcement comes as X owner Elon Musk takes the social media company and SpaceX from California to Texas.

Twitter has been headquartered in San Francisco since 2006.

Musk announced the relocation in July after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law banning districts from requiring schools to report to parents if their children ask to use different pronouns.

The new X headquarters will be in Austin, while SpaceX will move to Starbase, Texas, near Brownsville.

Musk previously moved Tesla's headquarters to Austin from California in 2021.