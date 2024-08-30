X to close California headquarters on Sept. 13, reports say

article

The Brief X is moving headquarters from San Francisco, California to Austin, Texas Fortune reports a memo to employees said the San Francisco HQ would close on Sept. 13 Elon Musk announced the move after California signed a law about gender identity



Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is officially closing the doors of its San Francisco headquarters in a few weeks as the company completes its move to Texas.

On Thursday, San Francisco employees were told the company's headquarters would close on Friday, Sept. 13, according to Fortune.

The announcement comes as X owner Elon Musk takes the social media company and SpaceX from California to Texas.

Twitter has been headquartered in San Francisco since 2006.

Musk announced the relocation in July after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law banning districts from requiring schools to report to parents if their children ask to use different pronouns.

The new X headquarters will be in Austin, while SpaceX will move to Starbase, Texas, near Brownsville.

Musk previously moved Tesla's headquarters to Austin from California in 2021.