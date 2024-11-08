Missing Wylie woman: No evidence of foul play in disappearance, police say

The Brief Wylie police are continuing to search for 46-year-old mother Melonie Ballenger. Ballenger was reported missing on Monday morning. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.



Wylie Police are continuing to search for a missing woman. The department said on Friday that there is no evidence of foul play in her disappearance.

46-year-old Melonie Ballenger was reported missing by her husband on Monday morning.

Her husband, Daniel, said he last saw his wife on Sunday night at their home on Parkwood Drive. He says when he woke up she was gone.

Ballenger left behind her car, phone and critical medication.

Wylie PD says they have conducted several coordinated searches in multiple areas around the city.

The department says that all immediate family members and multiple neighbors have been cooperating with the investigation.

A CLEAR Alert was issued Thursday morning for Ballenger since police believe her disappearance ‘poses a credible threat to her health and safety.’

"It’s been unbelievably hard," Daniel Ballenger, told FOX 4 earlier this week. "I’ve got two young daughters who are missing their mom and go through like a month’s worth of emotions every day. It’s difficult."

Ballenger is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact detectives at 972-429-8014.