Police begin official search for missing 46-year-old Wylie woman

Officers are searching for a missing 46-year-old Wylie woman who disappeared Monday after leaving her home without her phone or car.

Police responded to a report of a missing person at a home on Parkwood Dr. in Wylie shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday. According to officials, a man reported that his wife, Melonie Ballenger, had been missing since 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators confirmed that Ballenger left the house on foot, without her phone or vehicle. Officers and K-9 units have conducted preliminary searches, but a larger, coordinated search is scheduled for today in the surrounding areas.

Police are urging the public not to conduct independent search efforts.

Ballenger is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing at the time she left is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pollard at 972-429-8014.