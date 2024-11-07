Missing Wylie woman: Search efforts continue near missing woman's home
WYLIE, Texas - Coordinated search efforts continue in the search for a missing Wylie woman.
There was a heavy police presence near Lakeside Estates Park Thursday afternoon but it has since cleared out.
Wylie police tell FOX 4 it was part of a "coordinated search in an area that hadn't been checked out yet."
The most recent search was less than a mile away from the Parkside Drive home of 46-year-old Melonie Ballenger, who was reported missing by her husband Monday morning.
No other updates were immediately available.
A CLEAR Alert was issued Thursday morning for Ballenger since police believe her disappearance ‘poses a credible threat to her health and safety.’
Wyle police began coordinated search efforts for Ballenger on Tuesday.