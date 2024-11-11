Expand / Collapse search

Wylie 18-year-old intentionally rammed victim, police say

By
Updated  November 11, 2024 4:19pm CST
Wylie
FOX 4
article

Mahey Mohammed (Wylie PD)

The Brief

    • 18-year-old Mahey Mohammed is accused of intentionally hitting a woman with his car after an argument.
    • The 25-year-old victim is in the ICU with multiple broken bones.
    • Mohammed is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

WYLIE, Texas - A Wylie man is facing charges after police said he intentionally ran over a woman with his car.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday near Ray Hubbard Way and Richland Chambers Court.

Responding officers found a 25-year-old woman there with multiple broken bones.

The victim told police she had gotten into an argument with the driver of a white Dodge Charger who had intentionally rammed her.

Wylie officers were able to locate the vehicle a short time later and arrested the driver, 18-year-old Mahey Mohammed.

Featured

Missing Wylie woman found safe by local resident, police say
article

Missing Wylie woman found safe by local resident, police say

The Wylie woman who went missing earlier this week has been found safe. Here's what we know:

Mohammed admitted he was driving the car that hit the victim, police said.

He’s now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim is still in an intensive care unit at the hospital.

The Source

  • The information in this story comes from a news release from the Wylie Police Department.