Wylie 18-year-old intentionally rammed victim, police say

18-year-old Mahey Mohammed is accused of intentionally hitting a woman with his car after an argument. The 25-year-old victim is in the ICU with multiple broken bones. Mohammed is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



A Wylie man is facing charges after police said he intentionally ran over a woman with his car.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday near Ray Hubbard Way and Richland Chambers Court.

Responding officers found a 25-year-old woman there with multiple broken bones.

The victim told police she had gotten into an argument with the driver of a white Dodge Charger who had intentionally rammed her.

Wylie officers were able to locate the vehicle a short time later and arrested the driver, 18-year-old Mahey Mohammed.

Mohammed admitted he was driving the car that hit the victim, police said.

He’s now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim is still in an intensive care unit at the hospital.