Wylie 18-year-old intentionally rammed victim, police say
article
WYLIE, Texas - A Wylie man is facing charges after police said he intentionally ran over a woman with his car.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday near Ray Hubbard Way and Richland Chambers Court.
Responding officers found a 25-year-old woman there with multiple broken bones.
The victim told police she had gotten into an argument with the driver of a white Dodge Charger who had intentionally rammed her.
Wylie officers were able to locate the vehicle a short time later and arrested the driver, 18-year-old Mahey Mohammed.
Featured
Mohammed admitted he was driving the car that hit the victim, police said.
He’s now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim is still in an intensive care unit at the hospital.