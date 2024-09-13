Expand / Collapse search

Wylie East student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up school

Published  September 13, 2024 1:40pm CDT
Wylie
WYLIE, Texas - A 16-year-old was arrested in Wylie on Thursday night after allegedly threatening to shoot up his school.

Wylie police were called to the Whataburger on S. State Highway 78 shortly before 11 p.m. for a suspicious person.

When officers arrived they learned that the 16-year-old male had threatened to shoot people at Wylie East High School and was suspended earlier in the day for making threats.

The juvenile was taken into custody and initially charged with making a terroristic threat. That charge was upgraded to threatening to use a firearm at school.

The name of the student is not being released because of his age.