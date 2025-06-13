Wylie 11-year-old boy’s family waited 8 hours before calling 911, report says

The Brief Arrest warrant affidavits accuse the family of an 11-year-old Wylie boy of beating him and giving him sleeping pills the night before he was found dead. A relative told investigators they knew he was dead the next morning but were worried they'd get in trouble because of the condition of his body. They cleaned him up and tried giving him CPR for eight hours before calling 911 for help.



Police in Wylie accuse the family of an 11-year-old boy of waiting eight hours before calling 911 to report his death.

According to court documents, those family members also abused him and gave him sleeping pills the night before he was found dead.

Wylie Child Death

What we know:

Wylie police arrested the 11-year-old boy’s grandfather, aunt, and two cousins on Wednesday.

Clifford Johnson, 67, Eunice Johnson-Lightsey, 46, Sadie Hope, 28, and Sade Hope-Johnson York, 30, are now charged with injury to a child and abandoning and endangering a child.

The family members allegedly beat the boy. Investigators said he had bruising all over his body, including his head, face, arms, legs, and back.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, his cousins helped to hold him down on June 8 while his grandfather disciplined him by striking his butt, back, and legs. The cousins also struck his head, back, legs, and bottom.

"Sadie stated after the physical discipline, she gave [him] approximately two Tylenol PMs and two Benadryl pills to make him go to sleep," the affidavit states.

One of the family members told investigators they knew the boy was dead the next morning but were "worried about getting in trouble due to the shape [he] would be found in."

They attempted CPR, cleaned the boy’s body, moved him to his wheelchair, and then moved him back into his bed in the eight hours before calling 911, according to the affidavit.

By the time the first responders arrived, it was too late. They rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there were other children in the home who have since been removed.

What they're saying:

"The stories the families were giving us were inconsistent. There were physical injuries on the young man, so that combination led us to dig deeper," said Sgt. Donald English with Wylie PD. "To see a young man lose his life from a family member, that’s disgusting. There were other kids in the house that possibly witnessed something and are stuck with this for the rest of their life."

What we don't know:

Police have not released the boy’s name.

The medical examiner is still working to determine his exact cause of death.

It’s also not clear how many other children lived in the home and how old they were.