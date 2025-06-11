4 charged for 11-year-old Wylie boy’s death
WYLIE, Texas - Four people were arrested in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Wylie earlier this week.
Wylie Child Death Investigation
What we know:
Paramedics were called to a home in the 1600 block of Long Meadow Road on Monday evening because of an unresponsive child.
The first responders gave the 11-year-old boy CPR and rushed him to a local hospital. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Wylie police began investigating and ultimately obtained arrest warrants for 28-year-old Sadie Hope, 67-year-old Clifford Johnson, 46-year-old Eunice Johnson-Lightsey, and 30-year-old Sade Hope-Johnson York.
The four suspects are charged with injury to a child and abandoning and endangering a child.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet identified the victim or his relationship to the people who were arrested.
There’s no word yet on the circumstances surrounding his death.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Wylie Police Department.