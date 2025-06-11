4 charged for 11-year-old Wylie boy’s death

article

The Brief Four people in the Collin County city of Wylie were arrested for injury to a child, as well as abandoning and endangering a child. The charges are related to the death of an 11-year-old boy on Monday. Police haven't yet released details about how the little boy died.



Four people were arrested in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Wylie earlier this week.

Wylie Child Death Investigation

What we know:

Paramedics were called to a home in the 1600 block of Long Meadow Road on Monday evening because of an unresponsive child.

The first responders gave the 11-year-old boy CPR and rushed him to a local hospital. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Wylie police began investigating and ultimately obtained arrest warrants for 28-year-old Sadie Hope, 67-year-old Clifford Johnson, 46-year-old Eunice Johnson-Lightsey, and 30-year-old Sade Hope-Johnson York.

The four suspects are charged with injury to a child and abandoning and endangering a child.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the victim or his relationship to the people who were arrested.

There’s no word yet on the circumstances surrounding his death.