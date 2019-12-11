Wrong-way driver killed on I-30 in Fort Worth

article

A wrong-way driver was killed in an early-morning crash on Wednesday in Fort Worth.

Police spotted the driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive.

Several people also called 911 to report the wrong-way driver, who almost hit a MedStar EMS unit and a Fort Worth police car.

The driver died after hitting another car near Montgomery Street.

The driver of the other vehicle survived the crash and was taken to the hospital.