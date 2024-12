Image 1 of 6 ▼

Sunnyvale police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on US-80 just west of Lawson.

Police say the driver was traveling east in the westbound lanes at the time of the crash.

One person was killed.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

The names of the person who was killed and the suspect have not been released.

Sunnyvale police say charges for the driver are pending.