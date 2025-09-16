Wrong-way crash kills Fort Worth mother, injures daughter and Keller ISD coach

The Brief A Fort Worth family was shattered by a wrong-way crash on Sunday that killed a wife and mother, Brytni Elliott. Her husband, Spencer Elliott, a Keller ISD coach, and their 12-year-old daughter, Allie, were seriously injured and are recovering in a hospital. The suspected drunk driver was also injured and has not yet been arrested, but is under investigation for intoxication manslaughter.



Spencer Elliott and his 12-year-old daughter are still recovering at Fort Worth hospital.

Elliott has had multiple surgeries. His daughter suffered a broken arm. Both continue to be surrounded by family.

What we know:

On Tuesday, FOX 4 was sent a fundraiser, as the Elliott family now faces a devastating road ahead.

Flowers were left behind at the crash site along with debris and spray paint. All marking where Fort Worth police say a wrong-way crash caused by a suspected drunk driver shattered the Elliott family forever.

Investigators say just after midnight on Sunday, a Dodge Ram traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Boat Club Road hit the Elliot family's Ford Expedition head on.

Spencer Elliott and his 12-year-old daughter, Allie, were rushed to the hospital. Spencer's wife, Brytni Elliott, died on scene.

Local perspective:

John Nelson and Spencer Elliott coach for the North Texas Knights baseball club. Both of their families were together late on Saturday evening at a tournament in Mansfield as the games were running late.

"She was at all the games. She was at all the practices," said Nelson.

"We all left, coming home in the same direction. We stopped because my son needed something to eat. And that is the last. I didn't hear anything until the next morning."

Monday evening, hundreds attended a vigil at the Keller ISD's football stadium. A place friends and colleagues could mourn together.

Spencer Elliot coached football and baseball at Keller high school and this season he was set to also help coach softball.

"It warms your heart knowing that people realize how much he does for the community," said Nelson.

"Even just praying for the Elliott family would help out."

What's next:

The driver of the dodge ram, the suspect, was injured in the crash as well and hasn't been arrested yet due to his injuries.

Fort Worth police haven't released the driver's name, but say he's under investigation on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.