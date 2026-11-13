Fugitive wanted for domestic abuse and rape captured in Denton

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The Brief U.S. Marshals arrested Louisiana fugitive Malik Kennedy without incident in Denton on Tuesday. Kennedy was wanted in Ouachita Parish for felony domestic abuse battery by strangulation and third-degree rape. He is currently being held in North Texas and awaits extradition back to Louisiana.



A fugitive from Louisiana was captured by U.S. Marshals in Denton earlier this week.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, deputies with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Malik Kennedy in Denton on Tuesday.

Kennedy was wanted out of Ouachita Parish in Louisiana for felony domestic abuse battery by strangulation and third-degree rape.

He was apprehended without incident.

What's next:

Kennedy is currently being held in North Texas and will be extradited back to Louisiana soon.