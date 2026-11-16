Man shot and killed in his Fort Worth front yard after argument
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man died in his front yard early Monday morning after a shootout outside his Fort Worth home, police say.
Deadly confrontation near Meacham Airport
What we know:
Fort Worth police arrived at a home on Northeast 38th Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The house sits close to Meacham Airport.
Police say the victim argued with a person in his front yard before both people shot at each other. Fort Worth Fire crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The suspect drove away before police arrived.
Right now, investigators do not have a suspect. Detectives do not know what the two argued about, but they believe the men might know each other.
What you can do:
Detectives want anyone with information about this shooting to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.
You can also give anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a Fort Worth Police Department and reporters on scene.