Man shot and killed in his Fort Worth front yard after argument

The Brief A man was shot to death early Monday morning in his front yard near Meacham Airport. Someone drove up to the home and argued with the victim before both fired weapons, Fort Worth police say. The shooter drove away, and investigators need help tracking them down.



A man died in his front yard early Monday morning after a shootout outside his Fort Worth home, police say.

Deadly confrontation near Meacham Airport

What we know:

Fort Worth police arrived at a home on Northeast 38th Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The house sits close to Meacham Airport.

Police say the victim argued with a person in his front yard before both people shot at each other. Fort Worth Fire crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

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What we don't know:

The suspect drove away before police arrived.

Right now, investigators do not have a suspect. Detectives do not know what the two argued about, but they believe the men might know each other.

What you can do:

Detectives want anyone with information about this shooting to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

You can also give anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.