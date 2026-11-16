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Man shot and killed in his Fort Worth front yard after argument

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 16, 2026 6:54 AM CST
Published November 16, 2026 6:54 AM CST
One person killed in overnight shooting in Fort Worth
One person killed in overnight shooting in Fort Worth

One person killed in overnight shooting in Fort Worth

A man died in his front yard early Monday morning after a shootout outside his Fort Worth home, police say.

The Brief

    • A man was shot to death early Monday morning in his front yard near Meacham Airport.
    • Someone drove up to the home and argued with the victim before both fired weapons, Fort Worth police say.
    • The shooter drove away, and investigators need help tracking them down.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man died in his front yard early Monday morning after a shootout outside his Fort Worth home, police say.

Deadly confrontation near Meacham Airport

What we know:

Fort Worth police arrived at a home on Northeast 38th Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The house sits close to Meacham Airport.

Police say the victim argued with a person in his front yard before both people shot at each other. Fort Worth Fire crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. 

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What we don't know:

The suspect drove away before police arrived. 

Right now, investigators do not have a suspect. Detectives do not know what the two argued about, but they believe the men might know each other.

What you can do:

Detectives want anyone with information about this shooting to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222. 

You can also give anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a Fort Worth Police Department and reporters on scene. 

Crime and Public SafetyTexasFort Worth