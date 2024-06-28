Spa experience with 45 soaking pools opens in North Texas

There’s a new spot in North Texas where you can dive into a family pool, float in a mock Dead Sea, enjoy a mineral-rich soak, take a cold plunge, or relax with a spa treatment.

WorldSprings, the largest experience of its kind in the country, opened Friday at Grandscape in The Colony.

The spa experience features dozens of outdoor soaking pools inspired by global destinations such as a blue lagoon from Iceland set to 90 degrees and a Dead Sea saltwater floating pool.

"We have four regions – different countries and bodies of water are represented in those regions for different benefits," said Karie Slagle, the company's marketing director.

Staff members can suggest a circuit depending on the type of benefit you are looking for, Slagle said.

WorldSprings also has eight saunas and a 12-room spa with food and drinks.

There are adult-only areas as well as family-friendly zones.

For more information, reservations, and prices, visit www.worldsprings.com.