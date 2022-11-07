World’s tallest woman takes first flight after airline makes big accommodations

article

The world’s tallest woman was able to make her first trip on an airplane after an airline removed six seats.

"This was my first flight, but it certainly won't be the last. From now on, I will be very honored and happy to fly to different parts of the world with @turkishairlines. A heartfelt thank you to every single person involved in my journey," Rumeysa Gelgi wrote on Instagram of her flight on Turkish Airlines.

The Turkish woman, who stands at 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall, had never flown before her ride in September from Istanbul to San Francisco. Photos posted to her Instagram account showed how the airline removed six seats to make room for a stretcher that Gelgi laid on during the flight.

The 25-year-old plans to spend the next six months in the U.S. and has been documenting her time in California on her Instagram account.

Gelgi clinched the Guinness World Records’ title of the tallest living woman in 2021 after she was re-measured. She has a condition called Weaver syndrome , which causes bones to grow rapidly and larger than normal.

Guinness World Records noted last year that Gelgi relies on a wheelchair to get around, but can walk short distances with the assistance of a walker.

She was previously awarded the distinction of being the world’s tallest female teenager in 2014 when she was 18, and as having the longest finger on a living female at 4.4 inches earlier this year, as well as the longest back on a living female at 23.58 inches.

The tallest living man, Sultan Kösen, is also from Turkey and stands at 8 feet 2.82 inches.

