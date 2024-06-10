World's largest Buc-ee's is now open in Texas
LULING, Texas - Everything is bigger in Texas, including the Buc-ee's.
The popular convenience store has opened its new largest location in Luling, Texas, about an hour east of San Antonio and two hours west of Houston.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the 75,000 square foot facility off I-10 on Monday.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in attendance.
"As the state’s greatest fan of 'beaver nuggets,' I am proud that Texas is home to the world’s best convenience store," said Governor Abbott.
Buc-ee's launched in Clute, Texas in 1982 and has since expanded across the state and into Alabama, Colorado, Florida, and Georgia.
The new Luling location replaces the city's old Buc-ee's, which was the home of the chain's first-ever family travel center in 2003.
The previous largest Buc-ee's was in Sevierville, Tennessee. The location opened in June 2023 and was 74,000 square feet.