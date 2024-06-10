World's largest Buc-ee's is now open in Texas

article

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the Buc-ee's.

The popular convenience store has opened its new largest location in Luling, Texas, about an hour east of San Antonio and two hours west of Houston.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the 75,000 square foot facility off I-10 on Monday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in attendance.

"As the state’s greatest fan of 'beaver nuggets,' I am proud that Texas is home to the world’s best convenience store," said Governor Abbott.

Buc-ee's launched in Clute, Texas in 1982 and has since expanded across the state and into Alabama, Colorado, Florida, and Georgia.

Featured article

The new Luling location replaces the city's old Buc-ee's, which was the home of the chain's first-ever family travel center in 2003.

The previous largest Buc-ee's was in Sevierville, Tennessee. The location opened in June 2023 and was 74,000 square feet.