World Series trophy comes to Dallas, heads to Fort Worth Thursday

The World Series champion Texas Rangers were honored at Dallas City Hall on Wednesday morning.

The Commissioner's Trophy was on display at city hall and Rangers players past and present were on hand for the special event.

Dallas resident and play-by-play voice of the Rangers Eric Nadel started the ceremony.

"For me, it has been a 45-year journey for me to get to this point, where I represent the World Series champion Texas Rangers," Nadel said to a round of applause.

Rangers pitcher Josh Sborz, who closed the final game of the World Series, said the last week has felt surreal.

"Every day my wife and I bring it up, we can't believe it. We're just fortunate to have a really good team, really good coaches. We did it!" Sborz said as the crowd cheered.

Craig Gentry, Jim Sundberg and bench coach Donnie Ecker also attended the event.

The Rangers will continue to be honored on Thursday in Fort Worth.

The team will receive a key to the city and show off the Commissioner's Trophy at Billy Bob's.

There is a celebratory concert at 12:30 p.m. and the ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m.