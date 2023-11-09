World Series MVP Corey Seager presents CMA Award

Since the Texas Rangers' World Series win Corey Seager has been busy.

The World Series MVP was at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night to present an award.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Brian Kelley, Parker McCollum and Corey Seager speak onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsk Expand

Seager took the stage with country stars Brian Kelley and Parker McCollum for the Single of the Year award as he continued his championship victory lap.

The award went to Luke Combs for his cover of "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman.

The Rangers' shortstop previously said country music is his favorite genre.

MORE COREY SEAGER:

Seager is a finalist for the AL MVP Award.

The award winner will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 16.