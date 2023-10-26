Players take part in Media Day ahead of World Series, including Carrollton-native Jordan Lawlar

It was World Series media day at Globe Life Field Thursday.

Dozens of media members from around the country were there to interview players from the Rangers and Diamondbacks.

"You know the whole world is watching and this place is going to be rocking, just want to perform well," Rangers 2nd baseman Marcus Semiem said.

The Rangers have been on this stage twice, but have fallen short of the ultimate goal.

They now have home field advantage, hosting the first two games and the final two games, if necessary.

"This is really cool, this is a lot of fun. A couple of days off, you wish it was already here," Rangers outfield Evan Carter said.

Outside Globe Life Field, crews worked all day to change the ALCS signage to World Series images.

The team store will also have a pop-up shop in the plaza outside of the stadium, selling merchandise with the World Series logo on it.

North Texas is a familiar place for Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar.

The rookie from Carrollton played for Jesuit High School.

"My phone has been blowing up with all the friends and coaches. Hopefully I will be able to see them up in the stands in one of these games," Lawlar said.

[REPORTER: "How likely did you think you would, not only be in the World Series, but playing in your backyard?"]

"If you told me that in April this year, starting the year in AA, I would give it a 0% chance. But we are here now and that’s all that matters," he said.

The first game of the series will be Friday night, as the Rangers look to get four more wins to make history.