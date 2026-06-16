North Texas students escort World Cup stars onto pitch at Dallas Stadium

The Brief Students from Oak Cliff's Puede Network escorted Japan and Netherlands players onto the pitch for the opening World Cup match in Arlington on Sunday. The local youth network confirmed that its students will continue to escort players onto the field. Another group of local students will lead England and Croatia onto the pitch for their upcoming match on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CST.



At the first World Cup game in Dallas Stadium, some North Texas students got the rare opportunity to be on the pitch, some even escorting players, while others carried flags ahead of the Netherlands-Japan match.

FOX 4 talked with them today about the once-in-a -lifetime experience.

Oak Cliff youth step onto the World Cup stage

What we know:

As we await the arrival of the England National Team, getting a ticket to a World Cup match is a hot commodity. For some kids in Oak Cliff, they are not only seeing the games but are also escorting the players onto the pitch.

This was the scene on Sunday for the first match in Arlington. 22 students who got services from the Puede Network in Oak Cliff got a once in a lifetime opportunity. They were able to escort the players from Japan and the Netherlands onto the field before the match started.

Dallas students react to escorting soccer stars

Local perspective:

FOX 4 spoke to one of the students who walked with the Netherlands captain, Virigil Van Dijk.

Destiny Maldonado is the 5th grade student who escorted the Netherlands team,"I felt good because he plays defender, and sometimes I play defender and I could learn more from him."

We also talked to a student who will escort a player from England onto the pitch tomorrow.

Noah Ayden Soto is the 6th grade student who will escort England to their match tomorrow against Croatia. He said his friends don't believe him. "They kind of, like, don’t believe me. ‘You aren’t going to the World Cup.’ I’m like I’m going on the pitch, and they are like,'Nahhh that’s cap!’"

Puede Network to lead player escort program

Dig deeper:

Eric Gonzalez is the director of operations for Puede Network. He talks about the experience and what it means for the students.

"It was a surreal moment. It’s exciting seeing the parents' faces as the kids were going to the bus. Some parents had tears of joy," said Gonzalez.

The Puede Network said they will be able to have their students escort players for the next seven matches.

Next match at Dallas Stadium

What's next:

With Croatia's national team arriving on Monday and the England national team landing on Tuesday afternoon. The match is set for tomorrow at 3 p.m. CST.