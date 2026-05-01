Dallas transportation guide FIFA World Cup 2026 : Flights, trains and match day parking

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The Brief North Texas expects over 1.2 million international visitors for nine World Cup matches, including a semifinal at AT&T Stadium, named Dallas Stadium by FIFA. Fans can use a mix of trains and shuttle buses to reach the stadium since there is no direct rail line to the venue. Transit agencies are expanding rail and flight capacities but warn of heavy highway traffic and limited parking during the tournament.



Millions of soccer fans are expected to pass through North Texas during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Dallas-Fort Worth serving as a major hub for matches, fan events and international media operations.

FIFA estimates about 1.2 million international visitors will travel between U.S. host cities, often staying for nearly two weeks.

In North Texas alone, up to 100,000 people per match day are expected in Arlington, as Arlington’s AT&T Stadium (referred to as "Dallas Stadium" by FIFA) hosts nine matches, including a semifinal.

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 7: FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed at AT&T Stadium on August 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FIFA via Getty Images)

Here’s a breakdown of how visitors can get to and around North Texas, and what to expect.

Flights and travel to DFW Airport

What we know:

Most visitors will arrive by air, with Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport and Dallas Love Field serving as the region’s primary gateways.

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American Airlines says it is expanding service ahead of the tournament, adding "an extra 27,000 seats on 12 routes this summer" to connect host cities across North America, according to a company news release.

DFW Airport is directly connected to rail lines, including DART and TEXRail, allowing travelers to reach Dallas or Fort Worth without a car.

Regional rail, Amtrak connectivity

For travelers coming from nearby states, Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer connects Oklahoma City to Fort Worth with a roughly four-hour trip. The route carries more than 80,000 riders annually and has seen growing demand, but its long-term future is uncertain due to funding concerns shared between Texas and Oklahoma.

Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCoG) has stepped in with short-term funding, citing the train’s importance to World Cup transportation plans. Former transportation director for the NCTCoG, Michael Morris, told Axios that international visitors may rely more on rail than rental cars.

How to get to AT&T Stadium (Dallas Stadium)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, DECEMBER 20: A general overall aerial view of AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The stadium is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) Expand

Big picture view:

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) is expected to be the main train option as it will run every 30 minutes during matches and riders can board in Downtown Dallas or Fort Worth. Train stops will be at CentrePort Station, as well as DFW Airport Station. From there, fans will transfer to charter buses to reach the stadium.

Transit agencies plan to increase capacity significantly. The TRE will operate longer trains and additional services, with some trains capable of carrying up to 2,400 passengers.

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The walk to Dallas Stadium

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

No rail line goes directly to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, called Dallas Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Instead, buses will run from CentrePort Station to Arlington with additional dynamic buses that may depart as they fill.

Fans should expect about a 10-minute walk for around the half-mile distance from drop-off points to the stadium.

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Public transit to FIFA travel spots

Local perspective:

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will handle movement within the city, as the light rail connects Downtown Dallas, DFW Airport and Fair Park. The Green Line rail will serve the FIFA Fan Festival.

DART service levels will be adjusted based on crowd size.

Parking and rideshare at the World Cup

Close-up of vertical sign with logos for ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft, with wheels of a car in the background, indicating a location where rideshare pickups are available in downtown Los Angeles, California, October 24, 2018. (Photo by Smith C Expand

Driving remains an option, but officials warn of heavy congestion as FIFA states about 16,000 parking spaces will be available near the stadium.

Rideshare drop-offs will be routed to a designated parking lot near Arlington's E-Sports Stadium. Travelers should still expect a 10-minute walk to the venue.

Traffic will be especially heavy on the I-30 highway and the I-20 highway,

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 25: A general view of the new Dallas Cowboys Stadium under construction on May 25, 2009 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Expand

The other side:

There are big challenges that face the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex when planning for a massive worldwide event. Transportation planners have mentioned a number of the issues faced heading into the Summer of 2026, and it starts with the limited mass transit directly to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

This requires more metro coordination for large crowds over the multiple weeks of visitors, as well as maintaining service for the regular commuters who rely on these services outside the FIFA World Cup.

"Comparable to nine Super Bowls"

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 19: An aerial view of AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park and Globe Life Field on December 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Big picture view:

Officials say the scale of the event is driving unprecedented investment in transit infrastructure and testing a system not typically built for global crowds. Preparing for a surge that is comparable to hosting "nine Super Bowls," according to Senior Program manager of the NCTCoG, Karla Windsor.

"We're welcoming the world for the equivalent of nine Super Bowls."

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 13: A general view of Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on April 13, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Expand

Transit apps and commuter resources

What you can do:

Officials encourage riders to use the GoPass app, which allows users to plan trips, buy tickets and track transit in real time.

FIFA says the system allows visitors to ride the rails or bus to travel with ease.