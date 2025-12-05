Expand / Collapse search

World Cup 2026 Draw takeaways: List of teams that could play in Dallas

Published  December 5, 2025 1:50pm CST
In the next few days, soccer fans from around the world will learn where their team will be playing in the 2026 World Cup.

The Brief

    • AT&T Stadium will host 9 FIFA World Cup matches in 2026.
    • We do not know for sure which teams will play in Dallas, but possible contenders include Argentina, the Netherlands, and England.

DALLAS - The countdown to the biggest sporting event in the world just got real for North Texas! The official draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 took place Friday, and we now know what teams could play in Dallas.

What teams are playing in Dallas for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

We will not know the exact breakdown of who will play at AT&T Stadium, but we do know that Group F, Group L and Group J will play games there.

Lionel Messi and Argentina are in Group J, the Netherlands are in Group F and England is in Group L.

Group F

  • Netherlands
  • Japan
  • European Qualifier B
  • Tunisia

Group J

  • Argentina
  • Algeria
  • Austria
  • Jordan

Group L

  • England
  • Croatia
  • Ghana
  • Panama

Is the U.S. playing in Dallas?

The U.S. Men's National Team does not have any games scheduled at AT&T Stadium for the Group Stage.

If they advance, there is an opportunity for the USA to play in Arlington.

The team that comes in second place in Group D will play at AT&T Stadium on Friday, July 3 for the Round of 32.

The US could also play in North Texas if they reach the semi-finals.

Will Mexico play in Dallas?

Mexico does not have any games scheduled at AT&T Stadium for the Group Stage.

If they advance, there is an opportunity for El Tri to play in Arlington.

Mexico would have to reach the semi-finals of the tournament after finishing second or third in Group A.

Is Messi playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

As of now, Messi has not confirmed whether he will play in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Source: Information in this article comes from FIFA.

