Reports of gas prompt evacuation of Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas
DALLAS - Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas was evacuated on Friday after a gas odor was reported inside the school.
Dallas ISD high school evacuation
What we know:
On Friday, Oct. 2 at around 3:15 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a gas odor from inside Woodrow Wilson High School, located in the 100 block of S. Glasgow Drive in Dallas.
Responding firefighters confirmed the odor inside a classroom at the school. The school evacuated all students and staff as a precaution.
Gas was shut off to the room where the odor was detected, and Atmos Energy was notified of the incident.
At 4:10 p.m., DFR hazmat units determined there was no gas leak, and cleared the building for students and staff to be let back in to finish the day.
What we don't know:
It's not clear where the gas odor came from inside the school.
This is a breaking news story. Updates will be added as they become available.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue and Woodrow Wilson High School.