Reports of gas prompt evacuation of Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas

The Brief Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas ISD was evacuated on Friday after a gas odor was reported inside the school. Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed the presence of an odor inside a classroom and shut the gas off to that room. DFR hazmat units have not picked up any gas readings on their monitors, and are working to figure out how the odor was released inside the school.



Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas was evacuated on Friday after a gas odor was reported inside the school.

Dallas ISD high school evacuation

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What we know:

On Friday, Oct. 2 at around 3:15 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a gas odor from inside Woodrow Wilson High School, located in the 100 block of S. Glasgow Drive in Dallas.

Responding firefighters confirmed the odor inside a classroom at the school. The school evacuated all students and staff as a precaution.

Gas was shut off to the room where the odor was detected, and Atmos Energy was notified of the incident.

At 4:10 p.m., DFR hazmat units determined there was no gas leak, and cleared the building for students and staff to be let back in to finish the day.

What we don't know:

It's not clear where the gas odor came from inside the school.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be added as they become available.