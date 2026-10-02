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Reports of gas prompt evacuation of Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas

By
FOX 4
Dallas ISD
Published October 2, 2026 4:23 PM CDT
Published October 2, 2026 4:23 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas ISD was evacuated on Friday after a gas odor was reported inside the school.
    • Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed the presence of an odor inside a classroom and shut the gas off to that room.
    • DFR hazmat units have not picked up any gas readings on their monitors, and are working to figure out how the odor was released inside the school.

DALLAS - Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas was evacuated on Friday after a gas odor was reported inside the school.

Dallas ISD high school evacuation

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What we know:

On Friday, Oct. 2 at around 3:15 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a gas odor from inside Woodrow Wilson High School, located in the 100 block of S. Glasgow Drive in Dallas.

Responding firefighters confirmed the odor inside a classroom at the school. The school evacuated all students and staff as a precaution.

Gas was shut off to the room where the odor was detected, and Atmos Energy was notified of the incident.

At 4:10 p.m., DFR hazmat units determined there was no gas leak, and cleared the building for students and staff to be let back in to finish the day.

What we don't know:

It's not clear where the gas odor came from inside the school.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be added as they become available.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue and Woodrow Wilson High School.

Dallas ISDDallasEducationCrime and Public Safety