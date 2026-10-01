President Trump to visit Peterbilt facility in Denton

The Brief President Donald Trump will speak Thursday afternoon at Peterbilt Motors in Denton to highlight manufacturing and his economic agenda. Peterbilt credits tariffs enacted last November with allowing them to add over 1,000 new jobs at the Denton facility. Trump is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon and deliver his speech around 3 p.m.



President Donald Trump will be in Denton on Thursday to highlight manufacturing and his own administration’s economic agenda.

He’s set to speak at Peterbilt Motors on Thursday afternoon.

Trump in Denton

What we know:

The North Texas visit comes as many voters raise concerns about the economy and the cost of goods ahead of the November midterm election.

White House officials said the president is expected to talk about the economy while highlighting the manufacturing efforts of Peterbilt’s parent company.

The company has reportedly added jobs, increasing American truck production as a result of the tariffs put into place last November.

In fact, Peterbilt says those tariffs have allowed the company to add more than 1,000 new jobs at the Denton facility.

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What's next:

The president is expected to arrive in North Texas sometime Thursday afternoon and then will speak at Peterbilt around 3 p.m.

FOX 4 News will have live coverage of his speech on FOX 4 News and FOX Local.