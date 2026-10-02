Fort Worth Zoo welcomes twin Sumatran tiger cubs

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The Brief The Fort Worth Zoo has welcomed its first-ever pair of Sumatran tiger cubs, two 12-week-old sisters named Barani and Malu. Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 650 estimated to remain in the wild. The cubs are set to make their official public debut at the zoo's Predators of Asia and Africa habitat in the coming weeks.



For the first time ever, the Fort Worth Zoo has welcomed two baby Samatran tigers.

Fort Worth Zoo Tiger Cubs

What we know:

The cub sisters were born in July to first-time mom, Ndari, and dad, Rakan.

They’re now 12 weeks old and weigh about 20 pounds. That’s about the same as a large pumpkin.

The smaller of the two cubs is named Barani, which means "brave." Her sister’s name is Malu, which means "reserved."







Big picture view:

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 650 left in the wild.

Fort Worth Zoo’s Samatran tigers live in the newly renovated Predators of Asia and Africa habitat, which opened in 2023.

The cubs' birth marks the first time Samatran tiger cubs have ever been born at the Fort Worth Zoo.

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What they're saying:

"It's always exciting to welcome new babies and watch them grow here at the Zoo," said Ramona Bass, chairman of the Fort Worth Zoo. "But we're hopeful that these cubs will inspire a new generation to learn about and care for their wild counterparts and the future of this critically endangered species."

What's next:

The zoo said the cubs will make their public debut in the coming weeks.