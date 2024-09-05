Woman wanted for shooting man in Fort Worth home

article

Police are searching for a woman who is accused of shooting a man at a home in south Fort Worth.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Beddell Street.

The victim told police a woman came to his front door and caused a disturbance.

The two began to argue, and that argument turned into a physical altercation.

At some point, the woman pulled out a gun and fired twice, hitting the man in the leg.

He was treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman fled after the shooting.

Police know who she is but have not yet taken her into custody.

The shooting is still under investigation.