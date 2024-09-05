Woman wanted for shooting man in Fort Worth home
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are searching for a woman who is accused of shooting a man at a home in south Fort Worth.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on West Beddell Street.
The victim told police a woman came to his front door and caused a disturbance.
The two began to argue, and that argument turned into a physical altercation.
At some point, the woman pulled out a gun and fired twice, hitting the man in the leg.
Featured
He was treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The woman fled after the shooting.
Police know who she is but have not yet taken her into custody.
The shooting is still under investigation.