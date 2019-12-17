Woman walking on sidewalk near Turtle Creek killed in DWI crash

article

Police say a drunk driver hit and killed a woman walking through Turtle Creek in Dallas Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. near Turtle Creek Boulevard and Avondale Avenue in the Oak Lawn neighborhood.

Witnesses say the woman who was hit was wearing exercise clothes. She has been identified as 72-year-old Nancy Dennington. Officers say the driver of a black Audi lost control at the busy intersection and drove onto the sidewalk.

Dallas police have yet to release the name of the suspect. They have only said he is a 30-year-old man.

Alex Browning was looking over the wall that separates a Dallas neighborhood from Avondale avenue when he saw a woman lying on the sidewalk. A downed light pole and black Audi sedan with heavy front-end damage were located nearby.

“I jump down. She's really in a bad shape, so I throw my jacket over her,” he recalled.

Browning yelled to his friends to call 911 and help.

“I ran and got blankets. Jordan ran and got cones. The rest of the guys, we ran out to assist with what we can do,” he said.

Dallas police say the driver of the Audi appeared to be intoxicated when he lost control of his car, drove up on the sidewalk and hit the woman.

Jordan Thompson says he saw first responders do a blood draw on the driver.

“The driver he was just standing there kind of out of it, I guess,” Thompson recalled. “It was real clear when he had the sobriety test he fell over a little bit. So we knew something was up.”

Police shut several lanes of busy Avondale Avenue as they processed the scene.

The men stayed with the woman, who they say was wearing exercise clothes, perhaps out for a morning walk or run.

“She had a little consciousness. There was people talking to her. She was nodding her head,” Browning recalled. “But as soon as the ambulance came, she didn't make it.”

“I just feel bad for the family who lost a grandma or mother or a sister around the holidays,” said Isiah Robinson. “But we're happy we were able to be with her in her last moments.”

The men who helped the victim say the driver of the Audi never went over to help.

The 30-year-old man arrested faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter. Police say his mug shot and identity will be released once he's booked into jail.