Woman sues Frisco gym after learning another member secretly recorded her undressed

The Brief A woman filed a lawsuit against Planet Fitness after Frisco police discovered a fellow member was secretly videotaping her inside a private tanning room. The victim says she was never contacted by Planet Fitness following the discovery, and her attorney notes police found multiple videos dating back to 2024. The lawsuit accuses the gym chain of negligence, citing at least seven prior illegal recording incidents at other locations nationwide.



A woman claims she was secretly recorded inside a private tanning room at a Frisco gym. Now she’s suing the owners of the Planet Fitness location after she said police contacted her about what they discovered.

Secret recordings at Frisco gym

What we know:

The woman, who is known in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, told FOX 4 she had been a member of the Planet Fitness location on Preston Road in Frisco for seven years. She believed her private tanning rooms were safe and secure spaces.

Her perspective changed after she received a phone call from Frisco police. Investigators asked to speak with her and later showed her laptop footage confirming she had been secretly videotaped inside the tanning rooms.

Police discovered multiple videos of her on the suspect’s phone in various stages of undress, with some recordings dating back to 2024. They told her the suspect was another member of the Frisco location.

What we don't know:

Frisco police have not yet released the identity of the suspect or said how many total victims may have been recorded. It’s also not clear if those recorded videos were shared or distributed in any way.

FOX 4 reached out to the Frisco Police Department for more information on the status of the case but did not hear back.

Lawsuit alleges gym negligence

The backstory:

The lawsuit accuses the franchise company operating the Frisco gym of negligence. The filing cites seven previous incidents of illegal secret recordings taking place at other Planet Fitness locations dating back to 2014.

What they're saying:

Jane Doe said the experience left her feeling violated and alarmed, particularly because Planet Fitness never reached out to her after police discovered the recordings.

"I definitely thought it would be private and definitely a safe space and never would have thought that my rights would have been violated in this way," she said. "I was shocked, and I was a little angry and definitely violated. And I also found out that it wasn't just one video of myself; that there were multiple in various states and dress, and it was it was really alarming."

Her attorney, Rogge Dunn, argued that past incidents across the country should have prompted company-wide safety changes years ago.

"We're not dealing with a mom and pop. We're dealing with a nationwide chain that should know better. They have the money, they have the resources, and they have the people to prevent this type of unauthorized secret videotaping," Dunn said. "Number one, warn users that this can happen. Number two, you know you have a problem, so institute security procedures, monitoring, watch out for suspicious activities."

Dunn believes there may be additional victims and is encouraging anyone affected to come forward.

The other side:

Planet Fitness did not answer specific questions regarding what security measures were in place, when management learned about the recordings, or what steps have been taken to prevent future occurrences.

However, the company issued a statement saying in part, "the safety and privacy of our members is our top priority, and we take these incidents extremely seriously."

The company added that the franchise group is working closely with police in their ongoing investigation.