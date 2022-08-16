Woman shot through bedroom window while asleep in Fort Worth apartment

article

Police are investigating after a woman was shot while asleep in her Fort Worth apartment.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Carmen Apartments, located on the city’s west side near the intersection of Interstate 30 and Loop 820.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. They believe she was asleep in her first-floor apartment when a bullet went through her bedroom window and hit her in the chest.

She was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators are still trying to figure out if the bullet came from someone standing outside the apartment or someone driving by.

So far, no arrests have been made and there’s no word on a motive for the shooting.