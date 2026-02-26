Teachers told not to tell parents about sex offender working at Haslet school: affidavit

The Brief A convicted sex offender who was working a a Haslet school was registered to work in Fort Worth since at least 2021, an arrest affidavit shows. The arrest warrant document also states parents told police that several staffers and teachers knew about Caleb Crawford's status, but were told not to tell parents. Crawford was arrested last week for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements. His father, the pastor at Heritage Baptist Church, has temporarily stepped down.



Arrest warrant documents reveal the timeline that led to the arrest of a convicted sex offender working for a Haslet church and school after he failed to report his status.

Timeline of the arrest

Timeline:

Caleb Crawford was released from prison in 2018, and was required to register annually as a sex offender with the Fort Worth Police Department.

According to the affidavit, Crawford has reported his work address in Fort Worth since 2021.

During his last annual registration in Oct. 2025, he reported his occupation as "self-employed construction."

Last week on Feb. 16., parents at Heritage Christian Academy alerted police that Crawford was working at the school.

Sex offender working at school

The backstory:

The pastor’s son was picked up on an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. He allegedly failed to report his job status with the department, which he is legally required to do.

The church and its school, Heritage Christian Academy, recently terminated his contract as a maintenance worker after parents discovered his status as a lifetime registered sex offender. He was also one of the music leaders at the church.

Parents told police they saw Crawford working as a janitor and observed him installing security cameras at the school. They also said their children were able to identify Caleb Crawford by name and knew the car he drove.

The documents also state parents told police that several staff members and teachers at the school knew of Caleb's status, but were told not to tell parents.

Also on Feb. 19, the church announced that Pastor Crawford would be temporarily stepping down from his duties pending an internal church financial review.

Former victim, family member speaks out

Dig deeper:

Taylor Hamilton, Crawford's cousin, spoke with FOX 4's Amelia Jones earlier this week about her cousin's history of sexual indecency.

When Hamilton was 12, she says her cousin, Caleb Crawford, who was 17 years old at the time, started sexually touching her.

Redacted court documents say the unwanted touching mostly happened over clothes. It continued until Hamilton was 14 and Caleb Crawford was leaving for college at 19.

"I couldn't sleep at night. I was a young child and couldn't sleep at night. So, I took it to court."

At 16, when she moved out of her aunt and uncle's house, she told her father, who reported it to the police.

Caleb Crawford was arrested for indecency with a child. The trial in 2016 ended with Caleb taking a plea deal. He would go to prison for two years and be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

"It's a big thing for me to be able to say this happened to me, but it doesn't define who I am. To be able to put a face to a name for people because this isn't just an accusation. This is something that he was convicted of and served time for. No matter what anyone says, he was found guilty," said Hamilton.

What's next:

Caleb Crawford has bonded out of jail. His court date for this arrest is scheduled for August.

His father Eric remains on leave from Heritage Baptist Church, but there are calls from residents for his permanent resignation.