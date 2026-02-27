Dallas police officer arrested a 2nd time for DWI in Midlothian
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was arrested for the second time in the span of just a few months.
What we know:
According to the Dallas Police Department, Lt. Jeremy Carter was arrested on Wednesday by the Midlothian Police Department for DWI.
Lt. Carter was already on administrative leave because of a previous arrest on Dec. 24, 2025. In that case, Carter was also charged with DWI in Midlothian.
Dig deeper:
Carter has been a member of the Dallas Police Department since August 2008 and was assigned to detention services.
He will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
What we don't know:
No other details about the current arrest were released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and past news coverage.