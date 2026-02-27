Norovirus outbreak forces North Texas middle school to shut down

article

The Brief Creekview Middle School in Saginaw will be closed Friday, Feb. 27, to undergo a campus-wide deep cleaning after a norovirus outbreak affected a significant number of students and staff. School officials decided to shut down the campus after disinfection efforts that began Wednesday were unable to stop the surge of new cases reported through Thursday. The school is scheduled to resume regular classes on Monday morning, while all other Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD campuses remain open and unaffected.



What we know:

The Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District confirmed the closure Thursday after a surge in reported illnesses.

While crews began deep-cleaning the campus on Wednesday, the school continued to see an increase in cases on Thursday, prompting the decision to shut down the campus for a full day of professional disinfection. The district said it is working closely with Tarrant County Public Health to align with safety protocols. Creekview is expected to reopen on Monday, March 2, on a regular schedule.

All other campuses in the district remain open and are operating as normal.

What is Norovirus?

Dig deeper:

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes acute gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach or intestines. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea in the U.S. and is often mistakenly referred to as the "stomach flu," though it is not related to the influenza virus.

Common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain, while some patients may also experience fever, headache and body aches.

Most people recover within one to three days, but they can remain contagious for several days after symptoms subside. The virus spreads easily through direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water, or touching contaminated surfaces and then touching one’s mouth. Health officials emphasize that the virus can shed in a person's stool for two weeks or more after they feel better, making thorough handwashing with soap and water essential for prevention.