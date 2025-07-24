Woman shot, killed by Lewisville police after chase

The Brief A woman was shot and killed by Lewisville police officers following a pursuit early Thursday morning. The incident occurred after officers attempted a traffic stop on the woman, who was suspected of having a felony warrant, and she fled at high speed. The chase ended when the woman pulled out a handgun and failed to comply with officers' commands to drop the weapon.



A woman was shot and killed by Lewisville police officers after a pursuit early Thursday morning, according to a police statement.

What we know:

Lewisville police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle whose driver was suspected of having a felony warrant issued by another agency. While the officer was confirming the suspect's identity during the stop, the female driver fled at high speed. She was alone in the car.

During the pursuit, the suspect caused a collision with a Lewisville police vehicle but continued to drive away from officers. The officer in that car was not injured in the crash. The pursuit eventually ended in a parking lot in the 2200 block of the southbound Interstate 35E service road in Lewisville.

When the woman stopped the car, she pulled out a handgun. Officers attempted to arrest her, but she failed to comply with their commands. Lewisville police said officers repeatedly asked her to drop the gun.

Lewisville officers then fired shots at the suspect, striking her. Officers began lifesaving measures before first responders arrived to transport her to the hospital. She died at the hospital shortly after 1 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released, nor is it clear what her felony arrest warrant was for. It is also unclear how many officers fired their weapons.