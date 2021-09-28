Woman shot during Pleasant Grove gun battle, taken to fire station for help

article

Dallas police are looking for the gunman who shot a woman multiple times in the Pleasant Grove area overnight.

Officials found the woman shot in the face and chest inside a car at Dallas Fire Station 5 on North St. Augustine Drive.

Police said there was a shooting that happened at a nearby Food Plus convenience store and she was then driven to the fire station.

But another crew had to be called in because that station’s medical personnel were on another call at the time.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers found a large crime scene with multiple shell casings in the store parking lot.

They are hoping the store as security video that can help them locate the suspect or suspects.

No arrests have been made.