Allen officer fires at woman involved in shootout with man at Wendy’s parking lot

A woman is dead, a man is in the hospital and a police officer is on administrative leave after a shootout between two people ended with an officer opening fire.

Police say they were called out to McDermott and 75 in Allen Monday afternoon. Officers got there and found a woman firing a shotgun in a Wendy's parking lot.

An officer fired at her and discovered she'd been shot, but it's unclear if the officer hit her because they also found an injured man at the scene. He was armed, too.

Police were responding to a disturbance call at the 7-Eleven next door. But on the way there, it changed to a weapons call.

Police arrived and found nothing at 7-Eleven. But when they looked around, they saw and heard a woman firing a rifle in Wendy’s parking lot. One officer fired a gun at her.

Cell phone footage from a witness shows officers running to her after she ran and dropped to the ground. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if the officer’s bullet struck the woman. That’s because police found a man with gunshot wounds lying in the Wendy’s parking lot as well. He was armed with a handgun.

Police say their investigation points to some sort of shootout between the two, and the woman shot the man before police shot at her.

People living in the area aren’t used to seeing the aftermath of a shootout, especially at such a busy part of town in the middle of the afternoon.

The man who was shot underwent surgery but is now out of surgery and in the ICU. Police haven’t released the names of the two.

The male officer who fired at the woman is placed on administrative leave.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the police shooting.