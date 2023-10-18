Woman shot and killed in East Oak Cliff home

Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in East Oak Cliff.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Marfa Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 45 and Illinois Avenue.

Police said they got a call about a shooting and found the woman dead inside the home.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

There’s no word yet on who shot her or why.

Featured article

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

People can submit an anonymous tip by calling 214-373-TIPS or visiting P3tips.com.