Woman shot and killed after walking out of Dallas Walmart

A woman was killed outside a Walmart in far north Dallas Sunday night.

Dallas police said surveillance video shows her walking out of the store near the North Dallas Tollway and Arapaho Road with a man.

The man shot her several times and then ran off.

“Our homicide response team responded to the location. They are actively looking for the suspect who fled on foot. It’s an ongoing investigation. It’s very active right now,” said Sr. Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting and whether or not the two knew each other.

They are working to release a description as well as video or pictures of the suspect.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.