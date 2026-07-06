Woman saved after surviving for days trapped in muddy Dallas ravine

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The Brief Dallas police and firefighters rescued a young woman trapped for days in deep mud and sewage at the bottom of a steep ravine. Crews braved 104-degree heat and navigated a quarter-mile of rugged, treacherous terrain after a bystander heard the victim's cries. The woman was hospitalized for severe dehydration and sun exposure, but her current medical condition and identity have not been released.



A collaborative rescue operation between Dallas police officers and firefighters saved the life of a young woman who had been trapped for days in a steep ravine, authorities said.

Woman trapped in muddy ravine

What we know:

The rescue happened on June 28 at 5:25 p.m. after a young man reported hearing faint cries for help coming from a heavily wooded area behind Emmett J. Conrad High School, which is in the 7600 block of Fair Oaks Ave., between the Vickery Meadow and Lake Highlands neighborhoods.

Upon investigating, the bystander found a young woman trapped in deep mud and sewage at the bottom of a steep ravine.

Responding units from the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue faced punishing conditions, with afternoon temperatures reaching 104 degrees. First responders had to navigate a quarter-mile of treacherous, rugged terrain to reach the victim.

Despite the extreme heat and difficult topography, emergency crews successfully pulled the woman from the mud.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated for severe dehydration, prolonged sun exposure, and other injuries sustained during her days-long entrapment. Her identity and current condition have not been released.

What they're saying:

"The well-being of the Dallas community is not something that’s handled by a single agency," the Dallas Police Department said in a statement praising the joint effort. "It takes a collaborative effort from multiple teams and organizations working side-by-side to ensure every person’s safety."

Department officials extended their thanks to the officers, firefighters, and paramedics involved, noting that their swift action saved a woman in desperate need of help.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the exact address of the ravine. They also did not release the identities of the Good Samaritan and the trapped woman.