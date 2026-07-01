North Texas principal facing charges for allegedly selling weight loss drugs to teachers

The Brief Former Crowley ISD principal Gerardo Moreno Mendez is accused of illegally selling prescription GLP-1 weight loss drugs to school staff. Moreno Mendez was later hired as the principal for Godley Middle School, which named a new principal following his arrest in June. The educator is currently free on bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month.



A former North Texas principal is facing felony drug charges. Investigators said Gerardo Moreno Mendez was illegally selling weight loss drugs to teachers when he worked at Crowley ISD.

Gerardo Moreno Mendez’s Arrest

What we know:

According to court documents, the alleged crime happened back in January.

Moreno Mendez reportedly sold the prescription weight loss drug Tirzepatide, commonly referred to as a GLP-1, to at least three teachers and staff members in the Crowley Independent School District. Only licensed medical providers or veterinarians can legally prescribe the drug.

Tirzepatide is sold under the brand names Zepbound and Mounjaro.

Moreno Mendez was formally charged with the delivery or offer of delivery of a dangerous drug on June 8.

Dig deeper:

A spokesperson for Crowley ISD told FOX 4 that Moreno Mendez is no longer an employee and that the district cannot comment on personnel matters involving former employees.

The 32-year-old educator is now the principal at Godley Middle School in Godley ISD. The school district shared a Facebook post featuring him after he was hired in April.

Godley ISD hasn’t yet responded to FOX 4’s requests for comment, but it did post on Facebook on June 16 that it had named a new Godley Middle School principal.

What they're saying:

"Mr. Moreno voluntarily turned himself in last month after learning that a warrant had been issued for his arrest. By that time, the school district had already conducted its own investigation and reinstated him as principal. Although we are limited in what we can disclose at this time, that is a significant fact that should not be overlooked," Moreno’s attorney said in a statement to FOX 4 News. "We hope the district attorney’s office will give this case the careful and thoughtful review it deserves."

Dr. Alex del Carmen, a criminologist not involved in the case, explained why Godley ISD may not have been aware of the case when Moreno Mendez was hired.

"When you do your background check, and that entity does it independently, they're going to go by the individual that's already been convicted, the person that's already been in court and has been found guilty, but not necessarily somebody that may be temporarily accused of a crime or somebody that has not been even presented formal charges," he said. "And so, I don't blame the entity that did the background check. I actually look at the fact that, sadly, the criminal justice process moves so slowly here that essentially it put the school in jeopardy, the new school in jeopardy, and the students as well."

What's next:

Moreno Mendez is currently free on bond. He’s due back in court next month